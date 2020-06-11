Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PK. UBS Group lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.65.

PK opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,614,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $75,747,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 1,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

