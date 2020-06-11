Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Park National has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth about $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 160.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Park National by 14.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Park National by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.