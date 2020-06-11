PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,511 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,571,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,481,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 524,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 300.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $4,773,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,546,600. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.