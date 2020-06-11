Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

PGC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $198,953 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 96,660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 124,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 74,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

