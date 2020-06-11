Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.