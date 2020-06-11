Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by investment analysts at from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.