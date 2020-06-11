Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 14th total of 459,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

