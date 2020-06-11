Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

