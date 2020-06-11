Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Pluralsight worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,303 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 9.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,021,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 360,517 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $66,505,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,370,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PS stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.66. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

