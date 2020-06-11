PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 789 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCC opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

