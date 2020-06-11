PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 236.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCZ. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,784,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,865,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,656 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 271,162 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $841,000.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NCZ opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.