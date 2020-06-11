PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,664,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 82,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after buying an additional 396,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 244,112 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth about $8,592,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. CryoPort Inc has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.83.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.