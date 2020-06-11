PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 615 ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

ROM stock opened at $180.43 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $198.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

