PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

