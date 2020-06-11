PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,741,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 886,977 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 785,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 288,980 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.