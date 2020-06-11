PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,382 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,591.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.