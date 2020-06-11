PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $71,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

