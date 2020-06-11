PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 167.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $198,996.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $493,277. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Brink’s to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

