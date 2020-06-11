PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 79.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 190.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 610,778 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $24.89 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.88.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Insiders purchased 71,850 shares of company stock valued at $999,533 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

