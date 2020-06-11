PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 1,642,098 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,052,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,086,000 after buying an additional 967,929 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,450,000 after buying an additional 597,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 54,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 381,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 100,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,919.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert purchased 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

GEL stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $539.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

