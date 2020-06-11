PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,930 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,028,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

