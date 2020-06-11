PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,216 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 32.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Barbara Stymiest bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

