PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 907 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $78.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

