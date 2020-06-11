PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 554.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 328,219 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 768.4% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 272,725 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 372,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 244,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

