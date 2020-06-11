PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 181,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,966 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

