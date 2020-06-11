PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,861 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adient by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Adient by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.58. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

