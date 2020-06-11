PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 5,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $598.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

