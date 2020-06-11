PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,393 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 87.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 25.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.97. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.13). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCP. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.