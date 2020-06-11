Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.