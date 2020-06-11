Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.30

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 725863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of $352.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

