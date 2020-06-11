Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several analysts have commented on ASH shares. TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

