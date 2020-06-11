Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iRobot worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after buying an additional 509,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 823,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $23,824,000.

In other iRobot news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,547 shares in the company, valued at $445,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $73,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $96.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. iRobot’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

