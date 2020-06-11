Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Textron worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Textron by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Textron by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.66. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

