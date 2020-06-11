Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 837 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Albemarle worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE ALB opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

