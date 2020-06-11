Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,110 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Crocs worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 7.1% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Crocs stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

