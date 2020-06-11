Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,808 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

