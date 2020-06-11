Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 492,380 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at $591,707.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLY opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

