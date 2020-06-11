Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a current ratio of 53.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WD. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.