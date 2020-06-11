Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.