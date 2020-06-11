Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $5,346,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 140,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,751,000 after buying an additional 57,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIF. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

