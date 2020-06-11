Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 254,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 371,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.32. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

