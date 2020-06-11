Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,100 Shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 376,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter worth $4,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,721 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 1,047.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,660 shares during the last quarter.

IDE opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

