Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Insiders bought 116,486 shares of company stock worth $2,018,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

