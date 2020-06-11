Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,267 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

