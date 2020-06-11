Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

HPF opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

