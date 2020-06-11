Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 319 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

