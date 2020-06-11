Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

VONG opened at $197.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.