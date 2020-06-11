Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

OHI opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

