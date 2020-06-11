Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,158,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $57,171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after purchasing an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 301,335 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,230 shares of company stock worth $2,175,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

