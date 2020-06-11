ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

IGHG opened at $71.22 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08.

